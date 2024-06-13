Colts LB E.J. Speed has ‘bone to pick’ with Texans, C.J. Stroud

For those wondering, the Indianapolis Colts are moving up the list for the Houston Texans’ top rival every time linebacker E.J. Speed utters something on a podcast.

For those who currently have another team listed as the “golden rival” entering 2024, you might have to make a few switches to the ranking process.

Speed, who since the Week 18 loss against Houston for the division title, has created a bit of a feud with star quarterback C.J. Stroud. Last month, he said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that he plans to “mess [Stroud] up for the rest of his career.” Stroud responded several weeks later stating that players will talk smack on the mic but then won’t back it up on the field.

“Where I’m from, we say, ‘Why didn’t you do something when you were mad?’ You were mad right there, do something.

“You could have made hella plays, bro. You could have made plays, dog. You could have shut me up right there, but you didn’t.”

Speed, who has become a villain of sorts in Houston, doused more fire on the heated rivalry Wednesday when he appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, stating that the Colts would be ready for Week 1’s showdown in a highly-anticipated rematch.

.@Colts LB @EJ_SPEED on the division rival #Texans and QB C.J. Stroud 👀🌶️🔊 "C.J. likes to talk… that's his thing now. Can we say he got a right to though…? @heykayadams @Colts pic.twitter.com/RzbjG8InOX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 12, 2024

“We actually match up very well against the Texans,” Speed said. “One, I’m on the field, let’s get that clear. I’m on the field, and then we’ve got our guys. They made some big moves in the offseason, though. I’ll give them that. But I have a bone to pick with the Texans. They said I didn’t make as many plays, so I have to put the proof in the pudding, huh?”

Speed and Stroud equally provide bulletin board material for each fan base and internally among opposing rosters. In Week 2 last season, Stroud put the NFL on notice with his 384-yard performance.

Too bad it came in a loss, and Speed thinks the beatdown would have been worse if fellow rookie Anthony Richardson never left with a concussion.

Stroud and the Texans got the last laugh with a game-sealing stop on fourth down to clinch the division title in January, though Speed thinks the season would have been different if Richardson wasn’t limited to four games.

Stroud doesn’t care to live in the “what if” moments after last season. He’s also said he respects Speed and the rest of the Colts for the talent they’ve acquired to build a contender.

That doesn’t mean he’s backing down. Neither is Speed entering June.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire