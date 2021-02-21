Colts land OT Christian Darrisaw in PFN mock draft

Now that the Indianapolis Colts have their new quarterback in Carson Wentz, it is time for the organization to build around him. They can do so easily in the 2021 NFL draft.

Though free agency will give the Colts a chance to add some weapons and protection for Wentz, the draft is where they find their foundational pieces.

In a three-round mock draft from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, the Colts landed one of the best offensive tackles in the class in Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech The retirement of Anthony Castonzo opened up tackle as a significant need for the Colts, but the recent addition of Carson Wentz via trade only compounds the need for security on the offensive line. Wentz has been a very good quarterback before, and Indianapolis has the coaching and the weapons necessary to support his rebound. All they need beyond that is a stable offensive line, and a tackle at No. 21 can get them that. By virtue of the luck of the board, the Colts get a franchise left tackle with this pick. Virginia Tech blocker Christian Darrisaw has all the tools necessary to be a high-level starter for a decade or more. At 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, he has the requisite size, and on tape, he’s a superb athlete who thrives in the open field. He’s also an intense, physical, aggressive blocker who doesn’t hesitate to impose his will. Darrisaw does need to refine his lateral footwork and hand placement, but for the Colts, he’s the right investment at the right time.

Though taking a tackle wouldn’t be a sexy pick, it would help the offense immensely if they could land someone like Darrisaw. The Virginia Tech product is a bully in the run game and moves extremely well in pass protection for his size (6-foot-4, 315 pounds).

Having Darrisaw learn on the fly next to Quenton Nelson would give the Colts an elite offensive line without missing a beat despite the retirement of longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Story continues

Because this is a three-round mock, the Colts had one other pick in the second round. Cummings had the Colts go with former Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

The Colts haven’t seen the desired linear growth from 2019 early second-round pick Rock Ya-Sin, and after a bounce-back season in 2020, veteran Xavier Rhodes is set to hit the free agent market. Once again, cornerback is a need for the Colts, and one under-the-radar player who fits the Colts well is Kelvin Joseph. Joseph has only recently gained buzz as a draft prospect. Standing at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he has plus length and flashes ball skills. He also has the athleticism and fluidity to position himself well. He could still add more consistency to his game, but he has the tools the Colts look for on the boundary.

The Colts would still need to add to the wide receiver and edge rusher positions, both of which can be done during free agency as well.

But coming away with Darrisaw would be a huge win for the Colts as the look to build around Wentz.

Related