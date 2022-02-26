Colts land 13th in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves just outside the top-10 in the way-too-early power rankings entering the 2022 offseason.

Conducted by Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire, the Colts sit at No. 13 in the power rankings with just a few weeks until the start of the new league year, which is set for March 16.

13. Indianapolis Colts 2021 record: 9-8 Even if the Colts move on from quarterback Carson Wentz, this team still put together a winning record and has a top-notch rushing attack behind RB Jonathan Taylor and a talented O-line. Depending on how that huge QB question goes, Indianapolis might have a run in them in 2022.

While some teams have comfort knowing the direction they are heading in, the Colts are an enigma. It all hinges on the Carson Wentz situation and whether he’s traded or released.

The Colts also have to get through free agency with a solid amount of salary-cap space and the 2022 NFL draft.

There is a solid foundation built for the Colts to compete in 2022 but it’s not going to mean much if they can’t find a path to upgrading the quarterback position and improving the pass rush.

We’ll see where they stand after free agency but right now, the Colts find themselves just outside the top-10.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Are the Colts a match for free agent DE Emmanuel Ogbah? Best fits for the NFL's top free-agent wide receivers CBS Sports predicts bold changes at QB for the Colts

List