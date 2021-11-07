Colts’ Kwity Paye named to PFF midseason all-rookie team

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye was named to Pro Football Focus’ all-rookie midseason team.

Even before Paye broke out for nine pressures and two quarterback hits against the New York Jets on Thursday night, the rookie got some recognition praise from Pro Football Focus.

While Paye is still trying to figure out a pass-rush plan, he’s translated immediately in the run game for the Colts. He has 10 run stops on only 94 snaps against the run compared to eight hurries on 133 pass-rushing snaps.

We knew coming out of the draft that Paye was going to be a solid run defender but his upside as a pass rusher is what can put him over the top because of his size, speed and athleticism running the arc.

Paye has yet to record his first sack but after the encouraging outing against the Jets, there is hope those sacks will come.

