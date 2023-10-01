Colts’ Kwity Paye fined for unnecessary roughness in Week 3

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness during the Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Paye was fined due to a facemask tackle he had against Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers during the fourth quarter of the upset win on the road. Though there was no penalty on the play, the reviewers caught the facemask and applied the fine.

Kwity Paye fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness vs Ravens. No penalty on play. Serious oopsy by officials. pic.twitter.com/C4QXWeQBGj — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 30, 2023

Coming with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, this was a pretty big miss by the officials. It came on a third down play in which Flowers failed to get the first down, and Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor was called for an illegal block above the waist, which was declined by the Colts. That set up a fourth down punt.

Paye may have gotten away with a penalty on this play, but the league still found a way to hit his wallet.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire