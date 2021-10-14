Colts’ Kwity Paye feels confident he’ll play vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts have been without rookie defensive end Kwity Paye for the last two games due to a hamstring injury, but it seems he’s confident in a return for the Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans.

In speaking to the media Thursday, Paye said it was a close call for his return during the Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. That didn’t come to fruition.

Preparing on a short week for the Texans, though, Paye feels he’s finally moving past the nagging injury.

Colts' Kwity Paye says it was a close call on whether he was going to play last week, but the hamstring "just wasn't quite there yet." Sounds like he's ready to roll this week. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 14, 2021

The Colts desperately need Paye to find his groove and breakout as the edge rusher they drafted him to be. His unique blend of size, speed and bend is something the defensive line simply doesn’t have.

Paye dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason and re-aggravated it during the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. So the rookie has essentially missed two and a half games with the injury.

With a pass rush that’s struggling to find consistent impact players on the edge, Paye should have a strong chance on Sunday with Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil out due to a thumb injury.

If and when he does make his return, the Colts will need him to step up in a big way.

