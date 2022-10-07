Colts’ Kwity Paye carted off with injury vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye was carted off with an apparent leg injury Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

On a play where Rodney Thomas II recorded his first career interception, Paye’s ankle or leg was stepped on as he was getting blocked. He immediately went to the ground grabbing his leg and had to be carted off the field.

Kwity Paye taken off on cart. Seemed to grab lower right leg — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 7, 2022

Paye has been a bright spot for the Colts defense as he’s been enjoying the start of a breakout season in his second campaign so hopefully he won’t be out long.

