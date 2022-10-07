Colts’ Kwity Paye believed to suffer high-ankle sprain

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s win over the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury, but it appears he avoided a major injury.

Paye is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain after he was stepped on by a Broncos offensive lineman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Paye will undergo further tests on the ankle to determine the severity and prognosis.

#Colts DE Kwity Paye, who was carted off during last night’s win over the #Broncos, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation, source said. He’ll have an MRI today to confirm and detail a timetable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

The injury didn’t look good during the live viewing and many were holding their breath hoping he avoided major injury. Paye has been enjoying a solid breakout campaign through the first five weeks of the season and was inches away from recording his fourth sack of the season.

Through five games, Paye is tied for the team lead with 14 pressures and has a 15.5% pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even though Paye could miss some time, it seems he avoided a major injury and should be back at some point in the next few weeks, if not sooner.

