Colts’ Kwity Paye avoided major knee injury

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye went down with a knee injury during Wednesday’s practice, but it appears the second-year pass rusher avoided major injury.

While the scene at practice may not have suggested that notion when Paye went down clutching his left knee, further tests showed that the 2021 first-round pick suffered a bone bruise.

Regarding today’s knee injury sustained by Colts 2021 first rd pick Kwity Paye, my understanding is he has a bone bruise and should be fine. Crisis averted. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 25, 2022

Given the news that the Colts had potentially lost punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a torn Achilles, this would have been an even bigger blow to a defense that is looking to make a tier jump in 2022.

Paye has been an integral part of the defensive line, playing the “Big End” role in Gus Bradley’s defense. Many have Paye slotted for a big jump in his second season, and the Colts will need that from him if the defense is going to take that jump to a higher level.

It’s unlikely Paye will be playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the final preseason game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the hope is that he’ll be ready for the regular-season opener in Houston.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire