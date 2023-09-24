Colts knock off Ravens 22-19 in overtime

The Colts turned to kicker Matt Gay often on Sunday afternoon and he came through for them every time.

Gay made five field goals overall and four of them were from longer than 50 yards, including a 53-yarder with 1:09 left in overtime to lift the Colts to a 22-19 road win over the Ravens. It's the second straight win for the Colts, who played without quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly on Sunday because of concussions.

Gay's fourth field goal tied the game with 57 seconds left in regulation and the Ravens were able to move into position for a 61-yard Justin Tucker field goal try in the final seconds. Tucker's kick fell short, though, and the teams traded multiple possessions in overtime. The Ravens passed on another long field goal try and punted after moving into Colts territory on their first drive and then went for it from the Colts' 47-yard-line on their second.

Lamar Jackson's pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers fell incomplete and there was no flag thrown despite Colts linebacker E.J. Speed making contact with Flowers before the ball arrived. There also appeared to be a missed facemask call on a tackle of Flowers earlier in the game.

Jackson ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 22-of-31 passes for 202 yards. He also lost a fumble in the first half and running back Kenyan Drake lost another one after moving into scoring range on a pass from Jackson earlier in the game.

The Colts did not have any turnovers and got 122 yards on 30 carries from Zack Moss. Moss also caught a touchdown from quarterback Gardner Minshew, who went 27-of-44 for 227 yards in in place of Richardson.

If the first-round pick is cleared this week, he'll try to extend the Colts' winning streak to three games in a home matchup with the Rams. The Ravens will also be trying to get healthy as they were missing seven regulars due to injuries this week and they lost running back Gus Edwards to a concussion evaluation during Sunday's game. They will face the 2-1 Browns on the road next weekend.