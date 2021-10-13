Colts work out kickers amid Rodrigo Blankenship’s injury

The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for a number of kickers on Wednesday while they continue to evaluate Rodrigo Blankenship’s hip injury.

The Colts aren’t sure how long Blankenship will be dealing with the hip injury. He tried to play through it during the Monday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens, but it was clear the injury hindered him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts worked out kickers Michael Badgley and Brett Maher. There’s a chance there are more on the way but we may not know until the transaction wire is released later on Wednesday.

The #Colts are working out kickers today with starter Rodrigo Blankenship suffering from a hip injury that limited him on MNF. Blankenship may miss a little time. The team is working out at least FA Ks Brett Maher and Michael Badgley, sources say. Badgley was once a UDFA in Indy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2021

Badgley has history with the Colts having spent the 2018 preseason with the team before being let go during roster cuts.

Blankenship is 11-of-14 on field-goal attempts (78.6%) this season and 7-of-8 on extra-point attempts (87.5%).

