Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri reportedly unsure about playing in 2020

During last season, it seemed possible that slumping Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri would walk away.

This offseason, he still doesn’t know if he’ll be back for the 2020 season.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Colts coach Frank Reich said during a conference call Tuesday that the 47-year-old kicker hasn’t decided if he’ll play again. The team is noncommittal as well.

Adam Vinatieri unsure about future

Vinatieri is rehabilitating from knee surgery that ended his 2019 season, although Reich hasn’t seen him in a couple weeks as a result of restrictions on team facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vinatieri was having his worst NFL season in 2019. He hit a career-low 68 percent field-goal attempts and missed six extra points too. But the Colts stuck by him until he went on injured reserve. The Colts haven’t said for sure if Vinatieri will be back with them even if he does decide to play, but no decision has to be made yet since he’s not healthy.

"(We plan) to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he’s at once he’s a little further along in that process," Reich said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) is rehabbing from a knee injury. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Vinatieri has a great Hall of Fame case

Vinatieri is widely recognized as the greatest kicker in NFL history. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in points and twice he has hit game-winning field goals as time expired in a Super Bowl. He has played 24 seasons, 10 with the Patriots and 14 with the Colts, and has been remarkably consistent. He seems like a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But even all-time greats don’t play forever. Even though the Colts gave Vinatieri unwavering support last season, it would be a leap of faith to believe he can rebound at age 47.

The decision won’t be made yet. It’ll be a historic decision for Vinatieri, either way.

