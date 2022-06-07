Colts’ Khari Willis had excused absence from minicamp

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
1 min read
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis was not among those in attendance for the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and it was due to a personal matter.

While teams can fine players for not attending mandatory minicamp, this won’t be the case for Willis because his absence was excused by the team.

It isn’t clear when Willis will return to the team this offseason. It may be during minicamp or not at all until training camp.

Regardless, Willis is going into a big contract year where he will look to stay healthy and earn another contract with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

