Colts S Khari Willis announces his retirement

It looks like the Colts will have to change their plans in the secondary for the 2022 season.

Safety Khari Willis posted a message announcing his retirement to Instagram on Wednesday. Willis thanked the Colts and noted the “lifelong relationships” he made as a football player before saying that he will be devoting his life to religious pursuits.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Willis wrote.

Willis was a 2019 fourth-round pick who played in 39 games and started 33 times over the last three seasons. He had 219 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Julian Blackmon, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, and 2022 third-round pick Nick Cross remain on hand at safety in Indianapolis.

