Colts’ keys to victory vs. Titans in Week 7

After a slow and frustrating start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) find themselves in a position to go atop the AFC South with a victory in Nashville over the Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Sunday.

After the first meeting between these two teams did not go Frank Reich’s way, this Colts team is now on the verge of three straight wins.

Both sides are banged up heading into this contest, with Indy likely getting their All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor, back on the field after he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Titans in Week 4.

With Taylor’s return and the emergence of Alec Pierce, and the offensive line finally starting to mesh this Colts offense should look very different from a few weeks ago.

Here are the keys to victory for Frank Reich, Matt Ryan, and the rest of the team if they want to stay in the race for the division title:

Clean Pockets

(Trevor Ruszkowski- USA TODAY Sports)

The Colts offensive line did not allow a sack last week against Jacksonville. This was an impressive feat not only because the Jaguars defensive front is formidable, but because this unit had allowed 21 sacks in the 5 games prior. Allowing Matt Ryan to stay in the pocket and throw the ball comfortably proved to be successful last week. The 37-year-old gunslinger threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns while also not turning the ball over.

When things get right in the trenches, it can go a long way. That was evident on Sunday as the Colts offense looked the best it had all season, even without Jonathan Taylor. Look for the Colts to take a pass-first approach against the Titans this week as they try to stay hot.

Limit Derrick Henry

(Trevor Ruszkowski- USA TODAY Sports)

You can’t shut down “The King” but you can certainly limit his production. Derrick Henry had 114 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting against the Colts this year. His production has been a big reason why the Colts have failed to stay competitive with Tennessee in recent years. Expect the Colts to commit to stopping the run after faltering last week against Jacksonville. Stacking the box and stopping Henry is the winning recipe for beating the Titans.

Story continues

Dial up the pressure

(Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The Colts pass rush managed to sack Trevor Lawrence four times last weekend which was very impressive considering Kwity Paye is still dealing with an ankle injury. He will be out again this week, which means Yannick Ngakoue and Tyquan Lewis will have to step up once again. Titans guard Nate Davis being unable to play also gives the Colts an advantage up front. Chasing Ryan Tannehill out of the pocket will be a huge X-factor in this one as Gus Bradley’s defense tries to limit his production once again.

Spread the ball around

(USA Today)

Last week we saw Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and Parris Campbell all get involved in the passing game in a big way. That will have to be the case again as Matt Ryan got plenty of players involved in the win over the Jags. Expect Alec Pierce to have another big day as he continues to develop and get comfortable in this offense. Don’t be surprised if Jonathan Taylor also gets targeted more in the passing game against Tennessee as well.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire