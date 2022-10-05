Colts’ keys to victory vs. Broncos in Week 5

After a disappointing loss at home to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) are now looking up in the AFC South and hoping to turn the season around.

However, they don’t have a lot of time to regroup as the team will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos on Thursday night. Combine the road trip with the list of injuries for the Colts, it might be tough sledding for Frank Reich and company.

Denver is also dealing with injuries to key offensive players which should help even the score. This will be a hard-fought battle between two teams desperately hoping to save their 2022 campaigns.

Here are the keys to victory for the Colts on Thursday night:

Contain #3

Budding star running back Javonte Williams suffered an ACL tear, effectively ending his season. The Broncos lose a huge contributor on offense there. With the young back gone, and Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues, Denver could be relying on their $245 million quarterback to step up in the run game. Russell Wilson’s tenure in Denver has been less than impressive and they are also looking for a turnaround after a slow start.

Containing the 33-year-old will be crucial to pick up a win Thursday. Look for Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye to seal the edge and keep Wilson in the pocket. Those two will need to provide constant pressure as well to limit Denver’s passing game.

Find a way to run the ball

The injury to Jonathan Taylor is a huge blow to a struggling Colts offense that has failed to find a consistent rhythm to start the year. The third-year running back plans to play, but will ultimately be a game-time decision. With a limited workload expected for Taylor, it will be up to Frank Reich to utilize his other backs, such as Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson. Phillip Lindsay also is expected to be called up from the practice squad.

Indianapolis’ issues running the ball have not only fallen on Taylor but largely on the offensive line. The unit has been abysmal thus far and needs to find cohesion quickly if they want to protect Matt Ryan and ignite the run game. Expect more of a committee backfield in Denver as the Colts search for answers on offense.

Play the deep ball

One thing Russell Wilson and Denver’s receivers have done well in 2022 is throw the ball down the field. With Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy at his disposal, Russell Wilson has been able to showcase his signature deep ball a few times already. This will be a challenge for the Colts secondary who have been dealing with injuries of their own.

Expect Stephon Gillmore to line up against Sutton, with extra attention on Jerry Jeudy from Kenny Moore and Brandon Facyson. Taking away the deep ball will be a huge blow to Denver’s offense and should force them to run the ball against a Colts defense that has largely been successful in that department.

Protect Matt Ryan

While Matt Ryan has ball security issues of his own to get over, the Colts offensive line has to do a better job protecting the quarterback. That goes without saying every week, but the Colts offense has crumbled when the offensive line suffers lapses in protection.

Without Jonathan Taylor, the Colts may have to rely on the passing game a bit more. That means left tackle Matt Pryor and the rest of the offensive line have to be ready for the pass-rushing duo of Dre’Mont Jones and Bradley Chubb.

