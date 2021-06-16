Colts’ Kenny Moore ranked 3rd among slot defenders

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore was ranked third among slot defenders in the NFL entering the 2021 season by Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire.

The only two defenders ranked ahead of Moore on the list were Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs and Bryce Callahan of the Denver Broncos.

“Moore was an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State who made the Colts’ roster in 2017, and has shown himself to be more and more of an asset in coverage since. In 2020, he added great value to Matt Eberflus’ defense as the team’s primary slot defender, allowing 50 slot receptions on 66 targets for 463 yards, 259 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 80.6. Moore has the ability to follow any receiver all over the field — even gigantic receivers like Raiders tight end Darren Waller on this end zone interception, where Moore fakes Derek Carr out of a potential touchdown.”

Moore has been one of the best and most versatile pieces of the defense since he broke out during the 2018 season. The Colts got some flashes of what he could do late in 2017 after they had claimed him from the waiver wire that preseason.

Moore can do it all. Whether he’s in man, zone or press coverage, Moore’s length and athleticism allow him to stay with any type of pass-catcher. On top of that, he’s extremely well-equipped to handle the ball in the air.

Moore is also one of the best tacklers in the NFL, which is an underrated part of the scheme that Matt Eberflus runs for the Colts.

Moore is a fan favorite for the Colts and one of the most reliable players on the defense. Good thing he’s likely to be around for a very long time.

