Colts’ Kenny Moore named best slot CB by Matt Bowen

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II seems to finally be getting a sliver of the recognition he deserves as one of the premier slot defenders in the NFL.

Thanks to his elite play both in the slot and on the outside, Moore has emerged as an unquestioned playmaker within the Colts defense. He was also listed as the best slot cornerback in the NFL by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who listed the best 25 cornerbacks based on different skills.

Best slot corner Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts An easy mover with active feet, Moore is also excellent in run support and physical at the point of contact. Plus, with the natural awareness for playing in space, he can cover, tackle, match a two-way go or blitz in pressure schemes, which has allowed him to register 16 disrupted dropbacks this season. Moore, the NFL’s top nickel man for years, checks all the boxes here.

It should be no surprise that Moore landed on this list and was ranked as the best slot cornerback in the NFL by Bowen, an analyst who knows a thing or two about defensive back play.

Despite being the most targeted cornerback in the NFL (105), according to Pro Football Focus, Moore has put up a 78.6 passer rating in coverage, which is 24th among all cornerbacks. It’s also the third-best passer rating among slot cornerbacks in the NFL despite still leading the league in slot targets.

Moore’s value to the team goes beyond coverage. His 15 run stops leads all cornerbacks, according to PFF.

A Walter Payton Man of the Year award candidate, Moore is also making an impact off the field.

It’s nice to see the talented player get the recognition he’s deserved over the last few seasons.

