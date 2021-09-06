Colts’ Kenny Moore injured in practice, to be further evaluated

Kevin Hickey
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II suffered an apparent non-contact injury during Monday’s practice but was able to return shortly after.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media following Monday’s practice that he doesn’t believe it to be anything significant. However, the team is still conducting further evaluations to ensure Moore is healthy.

At one point during practice, Moore went down with an injury. It isn’t clear what happened. He walked off the practice field under his own power with the training staff.

He then returned for team sessions during practice, which is an encouraging sign that he avoided anything serious.

This will certainly be something to monitor as the week progresses, especially with the Colts now required to give injury reports during the week.

The opening week of the season is here for the Colts, and this will be an injury worth monitoring when the Seattle Seahawks come to town.

