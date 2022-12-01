Colts’ Kenny Moore II not expected to play vs. Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II suffered an injury to his lower leg and is not expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

Moore suffered the injury late in the 24-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was initially listed as a shin injury during the Week 12 game but the injury report for the Colts this week has it listed as an ankle injury.

Regardless, Moore is not expected to play Sunday night in Arlington, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Colts will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II Sunday night in Dallas, source said, and it could be longer. Moore left Monday's game against Pittsburgh with a shin injury and was on a scooter in the locker room today. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 30, 2022

It hasn’t been the best season for Moore, who conducted a soft holdout during the offseason in hopes of getting a new contract. According to Pro Football Focus, Moore has allowed a 76.3% completion percentage, 10.4 yards per catch, four touchdowns and a 121.4 passer rating in coverage.

Those are far from the Pro Bowl numbers we’ve grown to expect from the Valdosta State product.

The Colts are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and the likely loss to the Cowboys in prime time will only further that narrative.

There’s a slight chance the Colts hold Moore out of the rest of the season if the injury is significant enough, and there’s no real reason to rush him back.

We’ll see who takes Moore’s place in the slot, but it could likely be a combination of Tony Brown and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. moving forward.

