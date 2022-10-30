Colts’ Kenny Moore expected to play after ‘scary finger injury’

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II suffered a “scary finger injury” during Friday’s practice but is expected to play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Moore popped up on the injury report Friday and was listed as questionable due to the finger injury. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Moore is expected to play.

The Colts are expected to have linebacker Shaquille Leonard back on a pitch count after missing the last three games since suffering a concussion and broken nose in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

