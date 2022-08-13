Colts’ Keke Coutee (groin) ruled out vs. Bills

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee suffered a groin injury and was ruled out during the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

It isn’t yet clear how severe the injury to Coutee is, but he was having a strong camp through the first two weeks leading into the preseason opener. He was likely the leader for the No. 5 wide receiver role in the room.

With Coutee out due to the injury, this will open snaps for Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Ford, D.J. Montgomery and undrafted free agents Michael Young Jr., Samson Nacua and Ethan Fernea.

