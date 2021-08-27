Colts’ Kameron Cline (hamstring) questionable to return vs. Lions

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Kameron Cline suffered a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable to return in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

Cline suffered the injury during the first quarter of the finale at Ford Field. An undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, Cline spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

Kameron Cline has a hamstring injury and he's questionable to return. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 27, 2021

He then spent the offseason battling at the bottom of the depth chart in the defensive tackle room. With final cuts looming on Tuesday, Aug. 31, a hamstring injury isn’t what he needed when it comes to his chances of making the roster.

We will update this post with any changes to his injury status.

