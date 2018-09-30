Colts K Vinatieri breaks all-time field goals record

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now the NFL's all-time leader in field goals.

With a 42-yarder against Houston in the second quarter Sunday, Vinatieri booted Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen to second place on the all-time list. He also connected on a 44-yard field goal later in the game, which the Colts lost in overtime, 37-34.

Vinatieri now has 567 career field goals.

Vinatieri, 45, is in his 23rd NFL season and his 13th with the Colts. He started his career with the New England Patriots, where in 2004 he became the first player in Super Bowl history to score the game-winning points in two games.

This season, he has completed 8 of 9 field goals, with his only miss coming from 55 yards.

With two field goal and two extra points kicked Sunday, he has 2,519 career points and needs just 26 to pass Andersen (2,544) for the most points scored in NFL history.

Vinatieri entered the league in 1996 and has made at least 20 field goals each season except for 2009, when injury cut short his season.

--Field Level Media