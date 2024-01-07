Colts’ Julius Brents ruled out with hamstring injury vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Julius Brents suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Houston Texans.

On the opening play of the second half, Brents was in coverage on a 23-yard completion to Nico Collins. The rookie immediately came up limping and was taken to the locker room.

It wasn’t long before he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

#Colts CB JuJu Brents is OUT for the rest of the game due to a hamstring injury. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 7, 2024

With Brents out and Chris Lammons (ankle) inactive, the Colts will lean on Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore II as the starting cornerbacks while Darell Baker Jr. will see more snaps.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire