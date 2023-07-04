Colts’ Josh Downs a sleeper for the All-Rookie team?

Bringing in a massive rookie class means there are several first-year players who could hold significant roles for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2023 season. Wide receiver Josh Downs is chiefly among those candidates.

The craft slot receiver who plays much bigger than his size is our favorite to win the starting slot receiver role during his rookie campaign, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network believes he’s an under-the-radar candidate for the All-Rookie team.

Garafolo cited the fact that the Colts have little competition in the wide receiver room for Downs, which creates a clear path for a significant role. On top of that, Garafolo mentioned Downs’ ability and desire to make plays over the middle of the field.

The selection of Downs was an intriguing one, especially considering it goes against what general manager Chris Ballard has typically done at the position in the draft.

As long as the rookie isn’t hampered by the knee injury that forced him to miss a good chunk of the spring workouts, Downs should be right in the mix for the starting slot role to begin the season.

