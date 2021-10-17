Colts’ Jordan Lucas (knee) ruled OUT vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts safety Jordan Lucas suffered a knee injury and won’t return against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It isn’t clear when Lucas suffered the knee injury. He was signed to the practice squad this week and elevated along with kicker Michael Badgley.

Andrew Sendejo was inactive for the game against the Texans because of a concussion he suffered in Week 5. The safety room will now consist of Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon and George Odum.

