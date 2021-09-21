Colts’ Jordan Glasgow in concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jordan Glasgow is in the league’s concussion protocol following the team’s 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media Monday that Glasgow will be in the league’s protocol after seeing the trainers following the game.

“As far as injuries, after the game Jordan Glasgow did see the trainers and ends up in concussion protocol,” Reich said.”

Glasgow may not be a household name when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, but he’s a major impact player on special teams. He’s one of the core players on punt and kick returns and has been since the Colts drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He played 65% of the special teams snaps on Sunday against the Rams, which was tied for the third-most on the roster.

Concussions are different for every player so this will be something to monitor on the injury report.

