Colts’ Jonathan Taylor underwent ankle surgery

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor underwent successful ankle surgery to repair an issue he dealt with throughout the 2022 season, according to NFL Network.

At the end of the season, Taylor was unsure if he needed to get ankle surgery. He told NFL Network that he underwent surgery Wednesday with noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson.

Jonathan Taylor is rehabbing in Arizona now after undergoing arthroscopic debridement to clean out his ankle, a source confirms. @RapSheet reported it this morning. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 29, 2023

Taylor told NFL Network that the surgery was a “minimally invasive” procedure and that it was mostly just to clean out the issues that arose during the season. Also, they didn’t find any structural damage.

“So on Wednesday, Taylor underwent an arthroscopic debridement, a minimally invasive procedure to clean out the ankle. It was extremely successful, Taylor said, with Anderson — whom he called, “the man, the legend” — finding no structural damage. ‘That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,’ Taylor said, laughing. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100% ready to rock. That’s all you can ask.'”

Even though the Colts will take the rehab slowly and carefully, the expectation is that he will be fully ready for training camp. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team held him out of the spring practices just to ensure his status for the fall.

After his breakout campaign in 2021, Taylor got off to a hot start to the season against the Houston Texans. But the offensive woes and his injuries led to a massive decrease in production. Taylor still managed 1,004 yards from scrimmage in 11 games—including his three snaps against the Vikings.

This also will be an interesting offseason for Taylor because he’s eligible for a contract extension. It will likely be a hefty one, regardless, but it will be interesting to see if the Colts hold off on that until later in the offseason. He’s set to be a free agent after the 2023 season.

It’s never a great sign when a player has surgery, but this seems pretty minimal for Taylor, and we should expect him to be ready for training camp, barring any setbacks.

