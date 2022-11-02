Colts’ Jonathan Taylor tweaked ankle, ‘hopeful’ for Week 9

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor tweaked his ankle in the Week 8 loss against the Washington Commanders and will likely be a game-time decision for the matchup against the New England Patriots.

Though the injury isn’t considered to be serious or long-term, head coach Frank Reich told the media Wednesday that Taylor won’t practice to begin the week.

He also said they are hopeful Taylor can suit up for the Week 9 game, but it appears to be up in the air.

Jonathan Taylor won't practice today. Not 100 percent — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 2, 2022

The Colts traded away Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills just before the trade deadline Tuesday, which means Deon Jackson will be the one to replace Taylor if he misses.

The Colts also added Zack Moss as well in the trade Tuesday, but it remains to be seen how involved he will be.

The practice reports will provide a status for Taylor throughout the week, but it’s likely that he’ll need to log at least a full practice in order to play.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire