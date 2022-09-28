Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (toe) ‘ready to roll’ vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor popped up on the injury report Wednesday as the team prepares for a Week 4 matchup against the Tennesse Titans, but he is expected to be ready to go by the time Sunday rolls around.

Taylor reportedly was dealing with a sore toe following the Week 3 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs and, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, will be “ready to roll” after being held out of practice Wednesday as a precaution.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) didn't practice today. My understanding is it's precautionary after Taylor had some soreness coming out of the #Chiefs game. Indy hosts the #Titans on Sunday. "He'll be ready to roll," source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2022

While Taylor’s numbers haven’t been as expected over the last two weeks, his usage has been extremely high. He’s one of just six running backs in the NFL to have over 80% of the backfield carries and a 10% target share in the offense.

The Wednesday injury report typically looks worse as teams tend to give some banged-up players the extra day off, and it appears there won’t be an issue regarding Taylor’s status for the weekend.

We should still keep a close eye on the injury report, however, given the Colts’ history with injuries.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire