Colts’ Jonathan Taylor suffers ankle injury in Week 4 loss

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4.

Taylor suffered the injury on a third-and-one rush attempt late in the fourth quarter. He got stuffed at the line of scrimmage and wound up fumbling the ball. He limped off the field following the turnover and didn’t return to the game.

After the game, Taylor said he tweaked his ankle and with a short turnaround for the Thursday night game, he isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

Jonathan Taylor said his ankle was “tweaked up a little bit, but feeling good now.” On early status for TNF in Denver: “I’m not sure yet, but we’ll see how things are tomorrow morning. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/7zIpeLkskI — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 2, 2022

Not having Taylor would be a massive loss for the Colts offense, regardless of how slowly he’s started this season. The Broncos defense has been solid against the run, and not having Taylor would be a detriment to an offense that has issues outside of its star running back.

With the 1-2-1 start to the season, the Colts moved down to third place in the division. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Taylor sits out the upcoming game in Denver.

