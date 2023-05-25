Colts’ Jonathan Taylor signs with new agency

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has found a new home to represent him on the precipice of a massive new contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor signed a standard representation agreement (SRA) with agents Malki Kawa and Ethan Locke of First Round Management.

The firm also represents Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who signed a massive contract extension during the 2021 offseason.

#Colts All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor has signed an SRA to work with agents @MalkiKawa and Ethan Lock of @FirstRoundMgmt. The 2021 NFL rushing leader now shares an agent with star LB Shaq Leonard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2023

Taylor has kept pretty mum about the negotiations thus far through the offseason, and he vowed it won’t be a distraction. The Colts have no qualms about paying their players if they feel they deserve it, and Taylor certainly finds himself on that list.

Though the 2022 campaign was disappointing in almost every facet of the game, the Colts know what Taylor brings to the field. He’s an electric talent in the run game, and he can be even more efficient as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson brings more of a threat with his legs in Shane Steichen’s offense.

We’ll see what the future has in store for Taylor’s upcoming extension, but the deal is likely to be done sooner rather than later.

