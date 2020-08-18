Colts’ Jonathan Taylor shining early at training camp

Though it may have been viewed as a luxury pick at the time, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor is already turning heads at Indianapolis Colts training camp.

With the pads coming on for the first time this week, Taylor has had some impressive runs. He’s shown an ability to catch the ball and break off a big gain while also doing what he does best: finding the hole and exploding for chunk yards.

Several big runs from Jonathan Taylor today. Had the offense hooting and hollering after a couple DBs bounced right off Taylor and to the ground. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 18, 2020





He’s showing off power, speed and vision all while working behind the elite offensive line for the Colts.

Watching Jonathan Taylor pick his way through the hole is fun — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 18, 2020





Head coach Frank Reich was impressed with the rookie’s vision, showing how quickly the Wisconsin product can get vertically after hitting the hole.

Frank Reich talking about Jonathan Taylor's vision: It's very evident for us watching him; he's moving vertically through the hole and then suddenly slide steps into space. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 18, 2020





And then there was the big play of Tuesday’s practice. The second-round running back ran through recently-signed veteran safety Tavon Wilson.

Jonathan Taylor just ran Tavon Wilson over — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 18, 2020





The Colts are blessed with talent in the backfield. They have incumbent starter Marlon Mack who is coming off of a season in which he recorded 1,091 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. They have the elusive scat back in Nyheim Hines who is dangerous in space.

And now they have Taylor entering the mix as the future of the backfield. Even though Reich named Mack the starting running back to begin the season, he also mentioned going with the hot hand method. Taylor could quickly prove he’s too talented to take off of the field before the midway point in the season arrives.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts divide the work to start the season, but Taylor’s power, speed and vision are the perfect match behind the offensive line.