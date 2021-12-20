Colts’ Jonathan Taylor selected to Pro Bowl with most votes

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been selected to his first Pro Bowl after leading the entire NFL in votes, the league announced Monday.

Though the Pro Bowl selections won’t be announced until Wednesday, the league did reveal five players who made it with the polls closing on Sunday evening.

Taylor led the way with 265,370 votes. The other five that were revealed included Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Taylor has at least one rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games and has over 100 scrimmage yards in 10 of those games. He fell three yards short of the mark in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.

Entering Week 16, Taylor now leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), scrimmage yards (1,864) and total touchdowns (19).

The rest of the Pro Bowl selections will be revealed Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

