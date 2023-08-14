Colts’ Jonathan Taylor returns to team, remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly returned to the team Monday but remains on the active/PUP list, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Taylor has been away from the team for roughly a week receiving additional rehab on his ankle, for which he had surgery in January. The star running back has not been on the practice field since the offseason procedure.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been away from the team getting additional rehab on his ankle, is back today, source said. He remains on PUP and his stance has not changed. But he has returned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Taylor was expected to return to the team this week after head coach Shane Steichen reiterated that point Sunday during his media availability. Steichen didn’t comment on when Taylor will be cleared to practice.

The fourth-year running back also reportedly continues to dig his heels in when it comes to demanding a trade, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder. So nothing has changed on that front.

We’ll see what happens whenever Taylor is cleared because he is expected to practice whenever that takes place, but the Colts will continue to work through their make-shift backfield in the meantime.

