Colts’ Jonathan Taylor returns to practice

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury during the Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor wound up missing the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, which happened on a short week. He then was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice to begin Week 6 preparation for the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But Taylor was back at practice Thursday, which is an encouraging sign in his efforts to return this week against a divisional foe.

Taylor is still likely to head into the weekend with an injury designation unless the practices Thursday and Friday are both in a full capacity.

Regardless, this is a good sign for Taylor’s prospects to play in a crucial divsional rematch against a Jaguars team that routed the Colts 24-0 in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

