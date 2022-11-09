Colts’ Jonathan Taylor returned to practice ahead of Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts will do their best to sift through the distractions ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and that took a step in the right direction Wednesday as running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice.

Taylor’s involvement will be listed on the injury report Wednesday—the first of the week—and it’s a positive sign that he’s able to start the week without missing practice.

Taylor was held out of the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots after tweaking an ankle injury.

Jonathan Taylor is practicing today. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 9, 2022

However, we’ve seen Taylor practice for an entire week and still be inactive and given the direction of the team, it would behoove the Colts to be smart with their star running back.

We’ll see what the rest of the week has in store for Taylor and the Colts, but there’s a chance he makes his return in Week 10.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire