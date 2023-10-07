Colts, Jonathan Taylor reportedly agree to 3-year, $42M extension ahead of season debut vs. Titans

Jonathan Taylor is ready to return to the field with the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill via Getty Images)

After a tense few months, it's Jonathan Taylor time.

The Indianapolis Colts activated the All-Pro running back from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, according to a Saturday announcement.

Moments later, it was reported Taylor and the team agreed to a contract extension to make him one of the league's highest-paid running backs. It took a three-year, $42 million contract extension with $26.5 million guaranteed to close the deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Amid a shifting market for the position, Nick Chubb was the last running back to land a long-term deal worth $10 million or more back in 2021.

Highest-paid RBs in per year average:

🏈Christian McCaffrey: $16.01M

🏈Alvin Kamara: $15M

🏈Jonathan Taylor: $14M

🏈Derrick Henry: $12.5M

🏈Nick Chubb: $12.2M

🏈Josh Jacobs: $11.79M

🏈Aaron Jones: $11.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023

The road to this destination wasn't necessarily a smooth one. The 24-year-old started training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He had not practiced with the team since he reported to training camp on July 25 — which is when he issued a trade request after the team failed to reach an agreement to extend his rookie contract.

Colts owner Jim Irsay added insult to injury by dismissing running backs' concerns over their valuation in the league. After saying he wouldn't trade Taylor, Irsay then gave to star permission to seek a trade in August. When the Colts failed to find a suitable trading partner for Taylor by their deadline. They kept him on the PUP list, sidelining him for at least the team’s first four games of the season.

Fast forward to this week — head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Taylor appeared to be healthy and was expected to practice Wednesday.

Now, the freshly paid running back is set to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Running back Jake Funk was waived in a corresponding move to Taylor's activation. Zack Moss was playing consistently in Taylor's place, and could still be someone to watch as the returning star potentially knocks off some rust.

This story will be updated.