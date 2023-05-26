Colts’ Jonathan Taylor remains sidelined at OTAs

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was still sidelined Thursday for the media’s viewing of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The star running back is still rehabbing his way back from offseason ankle surgery to correct an issue that nagged him during a tumultuous 2022 campaign.

He finished his third season missing seven total games (including Week 14 when he played all of two snaps) while the final three games on the injured reserve list, ending the campaign with 192 carries for 861 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is off to the side as well. Doesn’t look like he’ll participate. https://t.co/huMMlpitNE — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 25, 2023

Head coach Shane Steichen met with the media Thursday following practice, but no update was given on Taylor’s potential return.

There’s a good chance the Colts stay extra cautious with their star running back, which means we may not see him at all during the spring workouts. That includes two more weeks of OTAs and a mandatory minicamp to wrap up the offseason workouts in the middle of June.

Regardless, the Colts want Taylor on the field with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The exciting possibilities that come with the electric duo could provide a solid floor for the offense while Richardson continues to develop as a passer.

It still isn’t clear whether Taylor will be ready for the start of training camp so this will be something to monitor over the next few months.

