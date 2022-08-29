Colts’ Jonathan Taylor ranked No. 5 on NFL’s top 100 list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ranked at No. 5 on the NFL’s top 100 players list for the 2022 season.

After a successful rookie season in 2020, Taylor exploded during his second campaign. He led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and scrimmage yards (2,171) while being tied with Austin Ekeler for the most total touchdowns (20).

He was ranked seven spots ahead of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who came in at No. 12 overall on the list.

Going into his third season, many expect Taylor to be in the mix for the rushing crown yet again. He will have some stiff competition in that regard with Henry seemingly healthy for the Titans entering the regular season.

Taylor has proven to be an extremely explosive asset both on the ground and as a receiver. He led the league with 14 runs over 20 yards and five runs over 40 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, his 1,272 yards after contact were more than any other running back had regular rushing yards.

Taylor was an absolute menace to defenses in 2021, and he’s expected to remain in the elite tier for running backs moving forward.

