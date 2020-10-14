Colts’ Jonathan Taylor ‘played his best game of the year’ vs. Browns

Though the Indianapolis Colts offense was hurt from the season-ending injury to running back Marlon Mack, they knew they could quickly turn to the rookie in Jonathan Taylor to replace his starting role.

Since then, Taylor has been the unquestioned starter in the backfield. However, his production may not match exactly what fans and the media had expected from the two-time Doak Walker award winner.

Even though he didn’t hit his highest yardage total of the season, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni told the media Tuesday that he believes Taylor played his best game of the season in Week 5.

“There were definitely some things that in the run game, I saw us take steps,” Sirianni said. “I thought Jonathan Taylor played his best game of the year also last week. Like I said, some of these zone-run schemes that we had on Sunday were really effective. Just like every position, I think we’re just all continuing to get better.”

Taylor’s stat line won’t jump off the page. He took 12 carries for 57 yards and a crucial fourth-down touchdown at the goal line on the offense’s first drive. His longest carry went for 10 yards.

It isn’t a stretch to say the Colts run game hasn’t lived up to expectations this season. They are fifth in rushing attempts (148) but are 31st in yards per carry (3.6) and 17th in rushing touchdowns (4).

But Taylor has looked good for the most part and his improvements are notable. What may be flying under the radar has been his improvements in pass protection. Whether it’s simply knowing the blocking scheme or picking up blitzes, there has been a notable improvement in that area, which is vital for a rookie running back.

The Colts know they have to get the ground game going, and Taylor along with it. If the rookie continues to make improvements each week, the Colts may not be far off from their desire to be a dominating rushing offense.