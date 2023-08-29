Colts’ Jonathan Taylor not traded, will remain on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is not expected to be traded and will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, per multiple reports.

Though there were multiple teams interested in trading for Taylor, a deal did not come to fruition. However, because Taylor remains on the PUP list, he is now forced to miss the first four games of the regular season.

Source: The #Colts will keep RB Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, an indication no trade is imminent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

