Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is not ESPN’s top running back

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 7

Age: 23 | Last year’s ranking: Honorable mention

Last year, Taylor lost a tiebreaker with Josh Jacobs for the 10th spot, which seems silly now. Taylor exploded in Year 2 with 1,811 yards — leading all running backs by 500-plus yards — and 18 touchdowns on 332 carries.

“You go into the game with the Colts and say, ‘Don’t let him kill you. Make the quarterback beat you,'” an NFC exec said. “He’s No. 1, 2 and 3 on the game plan.”

A scout in the AFC added that Taylor is the total package for the Colts, a humble player and an incredibly hard worker to match the on-field explosion. Taylor had seven more rushing touchdowns and 700 more yards in 2021 than he did his rookie year.

“He’s only going to get better,” the scout said. “And his breakaway speed can change the game at any time.”

Indeed, he is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. His five runs of 40 or more yards led the league last year, and no other back had more than two. But conversely, one NFC exec calls Taylor a “compiler,” racking up yards in a favorable setup in Indy’s offensive system and top-shelf offensive line play.

“I like him a lot, I just think he’s set up for success more than most,” the exec said.