Colts’ Jonathan Taylor nominated for 2 ESPY awards

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been nominated for two ESPY awards, announced by ESPN on Tuesday.

The awards Taylor has been nominated for include Best NFL Player and Best Breakthrough Athlete.

For the Best NFL Player award, Taylor will be going up against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For the Best Breakthrough Athlete Award, Taylor was nominated alongside Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit, Skier Eileen Gu and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s going to be tough for Taylor to win the Best NFL Player award. Rodgers was the MVP of the league, Kupp nearly broke the receptions and receiving yards, and Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record.

As for the Breakthrough Athlete award, Taylor has a strong case. He was the youngest player to ever record 1,800 rushing yards in a season while also leading the NFL in NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), total touchdowns (20) and total scrimmage yards (2,171).

The ESPY Awards air July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

