Colts’ Jonathan Taylor named FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year for the 2021 season, which was announced at the NFL Honors Awards show on Thursday night.

This should come as no surprise given the historical season that Taylor had for the Colts. In just his second campaign, Taylor became the youngest running back ever to reach 1,800 rushing yards in a single season.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and scrimmage yards (2,171) while being tied with Austin Ekeler for the most total touchdowns (20).

If this award sounds familiar, it’s because Taylor was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week on four separate occasions during the 2021 season in Weeks 6, 10, 13 and 15. He was the league’s leader in Pro Bowl votes while earning his first All-Pro selection as well.

