Colts’ Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his historic outing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Taylor took 32 carries for 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. It was the first time in Colts history a player has scored five total touchdowns in a game.

Like there was any doubt. pic.twitter.com/BvviF6yTO7 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2021

Taylor has taken the league by storm over the last two months. He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,122), rushing touchdowns (13), runs of 20 or more yards (10) and yards from scrimmage (1,444).

His most recent game, the one that got him this award, put him on the map for the MVP conversation. Whether he actually has a chance to win the award is another argument, but Taylor’s teammates are demanding he be included in the discussion.

The Colts will have another strong test against a stout run defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, but that won’t stop them from featuring the game’s best running back.

This was also the first time Taylor earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

