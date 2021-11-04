Colts’ Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his stellar play in October.

Taylor continued to prove to be the engine of the offense as he took 79 carries for 478 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in five games. He also added 13 receptions on 16 targets for 195 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Taylor has gone over 100 total yards in each of the last five games while also doing so in six of his games this season.

During this span, Taylor set a career-high with 116 receiving yards in a single game against the Baltimore Ravens. Much of that was boosted by his explosive 76-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass, but it just goes to show how he can change the game on a dime.

The Colts will continue to feature Taylor as their lead back as they look to climb out of the 3-5 hole they’ve put themselves in halfway through the season.

