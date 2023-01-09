Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. eligible for extensions

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., along with the rest of the 2020 draft class, are now eligible to negotiate and sign contract extensions.

With the end of the regular season, Monday officially marked the start of the offseason. As is the case every year, drafted players entering the fourth year of their rookie contracts are eligible to sign extensions.

Taylor and Pittman Jr. headline that draft class as they’ve been extremely productive throughout their first three seasons in the NFL.

Though Taylor dealt with a nagging ankle injury throughout the 2022 season, forcing him to miss seven games (including the Vikings game), he has been a rising star since he was drafted. Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards for the 2021 season and despite the injuries and brutal offensive play, he still recorded 1,004 yards from scrimmage in 10 games.

Pittman Jr. had an interesting 2022 campaign. He finished the season with 99 receptions, just one shy of the century mark. Had he hit that milestone, Pittman Jr. would have been the youngest player in franchise history to record 100 receptions in a season.

Still, his 99 catches are the most in a season for the Colts since Reggie Wayne in 2012. The issue came with the fact that the offensive had no downfield presence, which limited Pittman Jr.’s explosive abilities. He recorded career-lows in yards per reception (9.3), yards-after-catch per reception (3.6) and aDOT (3.6).

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts tried to get both players under contract this offseason. There are a lot of decisions to be made when it comes to the salary-cap over the next few months, but these are the two players that run the offense.

Other players from the Colts’ 2020 draft class who are eligible for contract extensions include safety Julian Blackmon, guard Danny Pinter, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

