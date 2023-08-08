Colts’ Jonathan Taylor getting ankle treatment away from team

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly is away from the team seeking treatment for his ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Taylor has been on the PUP list for the entirety of camp after he underwent ankle surgery in January. Though the offseason procedure was meant to get him back on the field well before training camp, Taylor still has not suited up.

Rapoport reported that Taylor “is going to be away from the team for a little bit.”

From Inside Training Camp: #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will be away from the team for a bit with an excused absence. pic.twitter.com/c73Ko9Tk5C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

While the big storyline has been the contract issues between Taylor and the team, his ankle injury may be a red flag.

Taylor underwent arthroscopic debridement in January, which was dubbed as a non-invasive procedure. The recovery timeline for that procedure is typically around a month.

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed underwent a similar procedure this offseason and has been a full participant. Taylor has yet to take the field since his January procedure, and the contract issues have inflamed the relationship between player and team.

How long his excused absence will be remains to be seen, but this is another layer to add to the saga that has unfolded since the start of camp.

